KTR meets Lockheed Martin team, discusses expansion plans in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:19 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The Minister discussed progress of ongoing projects and its expansion plans in Hyderabad including C-130J empennages and F16 wings.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with a senior team of Lockheed Martin led by Ron McLean, Vice-President and General Manager, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

The Lockheed team appreciated the support offered by the State government to manufacture and transport critical shipment during the Covid pandemic, making Hyderabad the most resilient global supply base for the aerospace major.

The visiting delegation also lauded the abundant skilled workforce available in Hyderabad and thanked the Government for the various skilling initiatives.

Rama Rao invited Lockheed Martin to join hands with the world-class Aerospace University project proposed in the State. He also highlighted the potential for startup engagement through corporate innovation programmes at T-Hub and other institutions.

William Blair (VP & Chief Executive India), Curtis Jones (Program Manager, C-130J), Kiran Dambala (Tata Lockheed Martin COO), Masood Hussainy (TASL Aerostructures Head), and Ganesh Raghavan (Head BD, TASL) were part of the Lockheed Martin delegation.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Telangana Aerospace and Defence and Director Praveen PA participated in the meeting.