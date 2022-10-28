Hyderabad: Placement drive for retired army personnel held at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:26 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Army Welfare Placement Organisation under the aegis of HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, organised a mega placement drive for veterans, widows, and dependents of armed forces personnel hailing from Telangana at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan, Secunderabad, here, on Friday.

Over 10 firms covering a wide spectrum from the industry participated. While over 100 candidates were interviewed, over 60 were shortlisted.

Officiating GOC, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Brigadier K Somashankar, SM visited the venue and motivated candidates. He urged the participating firms to come forward and hire the retired army personnel and conduct such events in other parts of the State as well since they would not get a better set of trained, motivated and disciplined manpower under one umbrella. The venture was coordinated with the help of Magic Bus Foundation.