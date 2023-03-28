Hyderabad: Plans drawn up to rejuvenate lakes

Private companies will take up the rejuvenation works as part of CSR under the supervision of GHMC and HMDA

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Lake Development Programme’ to rejuvenate and take up comprehensive development of city lakes.

Under the programme, private companies will take up rejuvenation works as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under the supervision of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. On Tuesday 50 lakes were handed over to builders/developers and the Minister handed over MoU certificates to real estate development companies which have adopted lakes for development.

The Minister said that walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, benches, toilets, illumination, play areas for children, gazebos and amphitheatres would come up at these lakes. He also said that there were some private lands in the lake area as per government records and to address this issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates are being issued. “We have issued 182 TDR certificates by acquiring private lands at 13 lakes,” the Minister said and asked the owners of Shikam Pattas to utilise the opportunity and take TDR certificates as they can’t build a concrete structure in it.

