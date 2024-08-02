Hyderabad: Police crack Rajendranagar murder case

The suspect, Dawankar Sai Varshith (19), a resident of Kismathpur in Rajendranagar, was having family disputes with Venu Babu and decided to eliminate him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 05:18 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police solved the murder case of M. Venu Babu, who was bludgeoned to death at a real estate venture in Cresent Avenue Society on Thursday, and arrested the killer on Friday.

The suspect, Dawankar Sai Varshith (19), a resident of Kismathpur in Rajendranagar, was having family disputes with Venu Babu and decided to eliminate him. As per his plan, on Wednesday midnight, Varshith took Venu Babu to a secluded place after consuming liquor and killed him by smashing his head with boulders.

The police arrested Varshith after discovering his involvement in the murder. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.