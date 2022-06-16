Hyderabad police lists out safety measures to prevent rain-related accidents

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:28 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: With the onset of the southwest monsoon, the Hyderabad City Police has advised the general public to drive cautiously by adhering to safety measures to prevent rain-related accidents.

The city police reached out to private vehicle users through its official Twitter account by spelling out a series of safety measures.

One of the measures was to check the condition of tyres before driving. The advisory said that tread depth must be at least 4 mm and there should be sufficient inflation pressure. Vehicle users were also asked to replace worn tyres.

Another instruction urged drivers to lower the speed whenever necessary. In heavy rain, vehicle users need to slow their speed by as much as 15–20 km/h. Vehicle users must also ensure that they drive next to ruts and take care of corners.

In the case of aquaplaning, motorists were asked to ease off the throttle, press down the clutch, and not turn the wheel.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .