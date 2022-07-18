Ads
Ads
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Ads
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Police Nab Man For Robbery

Hyderabad: Police nab man for robbery

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 18 July 22
Hyderabad: Police nab man for robbery
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police on Monday arrested a person on charges of robbery after complaints that he was threatening people with a knife and snatching their mobile phones.

According to the police, Mohd Feroz, 27, of Langer Houz, went to a house a few days ago and snatched a mobile phone from a person. When the local people tried to catch him, Feroz brandished a knife and threatened them. On a complaint, the police booked a case and nabbed him.

On questioning, Feroz reporedly admitted to involvement in two more property offences. The police recovered two mobile phones and two motorcycles from him.

Related News

Latest News