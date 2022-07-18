Hyderabad: Police nab man for robbery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police on Monday arrested a person on charges of robbery after complaints that he was threatening people with a knife and snatching their mobile phones.

According to the police, Mohd Feroz, 27, of Langer Houz, went to a house a few days ago and snatched a mobile phone from a person. When the local people tried to catch him, Feroz brandished a knife and threatened them. On a complaint, the police booked a case and nabbed him.

On questioning, Feroz reporedly admitted to involvement in two more property offences. The police recovered two mobile phones and two motorcycles from him.