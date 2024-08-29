Hyderabad: Police nabbed two suspects robbing motorists

The police seized a country made pistol, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and cash Rs. 200 from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:39 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police apprehended two suspects accused of robbing motorists in the area earlier this month. The suspects allegedly threatened victims and stole cash.

The police seized a country made pistol, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and cash Rs. 200 from them.

The arrested are Mohammed Mujahid (28) and Mohammed Dilbar (24), while their associate Mohammed Shahnawaz is absconding. All the three robbers are natives of Bihar.

According to the police, the trio stopped a man near Janachaitanya apartments and robbed him of Rs. 11,000 cash on August 22. In another incident, they robbed a man of Rs. 200 after threatening him at Kismatpur Bridge.

On complaint, the police managed to identify and nab them.