Hyderabad police on high alert ahead of Independence Day

The Hyderabad police conducted anti-sabotage checks at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, intensified vehicle checking on the roads, and are on high alert in view of Independence Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:45 PM

In view of Independence Day, security checks were conducted with the Dog Squad at the MGBS on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are on high alert in the city ahead of Independence Day.

The Afzalgunj police conducted anti-sabotage checks at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station on Tuesday. The police led by DCP (east), B Balaswamy and other officials with the help of anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squad teams checked the bus terminal.

Sniffer dogs were also deployed to assist the police in the anti-sabotage drill. The baggage of passengers who were found moving under suspicious circumstances was checked while the teams also checked a few buses and parking lots in the MGBS. The police appealed to the public to inform them if they spot any suspicious baggage or object lying unattended in the city.

Similar checks were also conducted by the police in different areas of the city. The police also intensified vehicle checking on the roads and conducted frisking of the people on the roads.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting sanitisation drill at the Golconda Fort where Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy will be hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day. Apart from the police, the GHMC staff are catching the stray dogs in the peripherals of the fort. Snake catchers were also deployed at the fort to catch the snake.