Hyderabad: Police to auction 175 unclaimed vehicles

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police are planning to auction about 175 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued an order on Monday asking those having any objection or ownership interest in any of these vehicles to file an application before the police and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles would be auctioned.

The particulars of the vehicles are available with I Narasimha Murthy, Reserve Sub-inspector of police, City Training Centre, Hyderabad Cell No 9490616637 and on the official website of Hyderabad www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.

