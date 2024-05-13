Hyderabad: Polls peaceful, voter turnout low

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Barring a few minor incidents, Lok Sabha elections 2024 have peacefully concluded in the city on Monday. Although poll hours were extended till 6 pm and the weather was moderate throughout the day, the voter turnout remained low with none of the seats crossing the 50 per cent mark.

With a mere 39.17 per cent, minimal polling was recorded in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency while Secunderabad and Malkajgiri fared slightly better with 42.48 and 46.27 per cent.

During the mock polling, there were issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in some centres which were rectified immediately.

District Election Officer Ronald Rose inspected multiple polling centres and monitored the elections through webcasting. Along with micro observers at critical polling stations, strict vigilance was maintained by the police officers. ASHA workers and volunteers were also present at all centres to assist voters.

After wrapping up the polls, election officials reached their respective Strong Rooms to hand over the EVMs for safekeeping until the counting day on June 4.

These halls with single entry doors will have a round-the-clock deployment of Central forces to ensure no untoward incidents occur