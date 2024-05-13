| Ls Polls Voting Delayed As Villagers Stay Away From Polling At Some Places

LS Polls: Voting delayed as villagers stay away from polling at some places

At Lachagudem of Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem district the villagers have boycotted polls in protest against the government’s failure to address the problems.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 08:19 PM

Kothagudem: Polling for Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seats passed off peacefully in erstwhile Khammam district on Monday and officials had to convince voters to cast their votes as polling was boycotted by villagers at some places.

At Lachagudem of Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem district the villagers have boycotted polls in protest against the government’s failure to address the problems.

Special deputy Collector Kasaiah interacted with the villagers and convinced them to vote, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala. At the direction of the Collector, Madhu rushed to Regalla village in Laxmidevipalli mandal in Kothagudem Assembly constituency as the villagers boycotted the voting saying that the problems in the village were not solved despite several appeals to the leaders.RDO

They staged a protest for some time demanding construction of side drains, repairs to roads and to the boreholes sunk in the village for drinking water.

They also complained about lack of podu pattas, not issuing pensions and ration cards to some of the villagers. After officials promised to take steps to solve the problem in the village, the villagers agreed to cast their votes.

Similarly at Rayamadaram village of Enkoor mandal in Khammam district the villagers have boycotted polls demanding to address their issues like construction of a bridge across NSP canal at the village. Leaders of political parties failed to address their problem for the past 40 years, they complained.

Following the directions of the district Collector VP Gautham election and polling officials visited the village and convinced the villagers to cast their vote by assuring that their problems would be addressed. Polling started after 9 pm.