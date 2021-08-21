Hyderabad: Postal department offers special service for ‘Sri Ganapati Navarathrulu’

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the convenience of devotees who are unable to visit Sri Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad, to offer prayers, the Department of Posts in association with Endowments departments, is providing a new facility to offer Seva on devotees names and other particulars.

After the Seva is performed, prasadam will be delivered through Speed Post at the doorsteps of the devotees. On the special occasion of Sri Ganapati Navarathrulu at the temple, the following special Sevas will be offered – Laksha Bilwarchana on September 12 costing Rs 320 (last date for booking is September 10), Kalyanam on September 17 costing Rs 620 (last date for booking is September 15), Sathya Ganapati Vratham on September 14 costing Rs 620 (last date for booking is September 11), Sahasra Modaka Ganapati Homam from September 10 to 19 costing Rs 620 (last date for booking is September 8) and Sarpa Dosha Nivarana Abhishekham or Kalasarpa Dosha Nivarana Abhishekham from September 10 to 20 costing Rs 400 (last date for booking is September 8.

The above services can be availed by devotees from the nearest Post Offices or online through e-Shop at https://eshop.tsposts.in website.

