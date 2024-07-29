Hyderabad: Postal employees awarded for performance

Dr. PVS Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, who was the chief guest for the event, gave away the awards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 98 postal employees were awarded for their best performance in postal services at the State Level Excellency Awards for the year 2023 – 2024 at Dak Sadan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy appreciated all the 15,086 officers and staff working in 6267 post offices In Telangana Circle for achieving Rs. 543 crore revenue during previous year.

He further appealed for putting in their best efforts during the 100 day action plan. He stressed on the importance of staff in extending the benefits of postal services to the doorstep of every resident through the unique concept of ‘Dak Chaupal’ which envisages involvement of grass root representatives of people.

The award ceremony was aimed to recognise and celebrate the exemplary contributions of postal employees across various categories, acknowledging their dedication, innovation and teamwork.

The event included 97 awards under several categories in the areas of Mail Operations, Post Office Revenue, Post Office Savings Bank, India Post Payments Bank, Rural Postal Life Insurance and Postal Life Insurance, recognizing outstanding performance in key operational areas.