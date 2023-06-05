Mancherial: Power substation to end woes of Ramakrishnapur citizens

Government whip Balka Suman inaugurates a power substation in Ramakrishnapur municipality on Monday

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman said the woes of 40,000 people residing in Ramakrishnapur municipality were ended with the advent of a power substation.

He formally inaugurated a 33/11 kv power substation in Ramakrishnapur on Monday. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 1.90 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Suman recalled that the town was grappling with unexpected outages and fluctuations of power following lack of a power substation.

He recounted that one of the major towns of the district was relying on power supplied from neighbouring villages, forcing people to live in the dark whenever a snag was developed.

This would be a thing of past now with the creation of the facility. New power lines for 10 kilometres were laid apart from the substation and five feeders would be constructed in different parts of the town soon.

Any glitches in the supply of electricity would be addressed in comparatively short time, he said, appreciating the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) for completing the works at a brisk pace.

NPDCL Superintendent Engineering Shesha Rao and many officials were present.

Suman also participated in the formation day celebrations at the Thermal Power Plant belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Jaipur mandal centre.

He was joined by SCCL Director (Finance and PA&W) N Balaram.