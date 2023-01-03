33/11 kv substation in Ramakrishnapur will be inaugurated soon: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Mancherial: Work on a 33/11 kv power substation in Ramakrishnapur, being set up at an estimated cost of Rs.1.90 crore, has reached the final stages.

In a statement, Government whip Balka Suman said 90 percent of the works were completed and it would be inaugurated in two months. With this, a 60-year-long issue was being addressed within 15 months, he said, adding that 10,890 households would get quality power with the advent of the substation soon.

In addition to the construction of the sub-station in Ramakrishnapur, five feeders along with 6 km 11 KV and 4 km 33 KV power lines were installed in A Zone, B Zone, Kyathanpalli, Gadderagadi and Amaravadi in a period of 15 months.