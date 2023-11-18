Hyderabad: Praneeth Group launches its project ‘IXORA’

Praneeth Group, a real estate developer, here on Saturday announced the launch of its project, IXORA – luxury high-rise apartments in the JNTU area

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Praneeth Group, a real estate developer, here on Saturday announced the launch of its project, IXORA – luxury high-rise apartments in the JNTU area.

Narendra Kumar Kamaraju, Managing Director, Praneeth Group and directors Dinesh Reddy Sappidi, Aditya Kamaraju, Narsi Reddy Sappidi, Sandeep Rao Madhavaram, and KVS Narsinga Rao unveiled the project at Hitex Exhibition Centre here.

Located in the heart of JNTU, Hydernagar, IXORA redefines the concept of luxury living, occupying a sprawling 8.31 acres. The high-rise towers comprise 1,504 modern residences, with options ranging from 1305 to 3130 square feet, a press release said.

The project includes 2, 2.5, 3, and 3.5 bhk configurations, designed with vastu compliance. It features a children’s play area, walking spaces, swimming pool, amphitheatre, pet park, and both indoor and outdoor facilities, it added.