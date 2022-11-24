| Hyderabad Pratishta Mahotsav Of Five Jain Lords To Be Held From Nov 26

Hyderabad: Pratishta Mahotsav of five Jain Lords to be held from Nov 26

Pratishta Mahotsav of five Jain Lords will be held at the 206 year-old and the oldest of all Jain temples in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Pratishta Mahotsav of five Jain Lords will be held at the 206 year-old and the oldest of all Jain temples in the city, Dadawadi Karawan Jain Mandir for three days from November 26.

Pratishta (ceremony by which a murti is consecrated) of Lord Adinath Bhagwan (Charan Paduka), Lord Neminath (Charan Paduka), Dada Kushal Gurudev , Bhomiya Maharaj and Padmavati Mata will take place during these three days. Pratishta Mahotsav will be held under the guidance of Acharya Shri Abhaysenji Marasaab on November 28 at 10.30 am.

More than 15,000 Jains and dignitaries from various walks of life are expected to participate during the three days program.