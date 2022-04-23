Hyderabad preferred choice for R&D initiatives, says Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:09 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: Pointing out that Hyderabad has emerged as the Medical Hub of India, MLC K.Kavitha on Saturday applauded the efforts of Telangana government in terms of supporting and encouraging Research & Development initiatives across all the sectors that resulted in the State being a preferred choice for all.

Kavitha who participated in AIG Hospital’s Colon Cancer Awareness initiative also lauded the efforts of Dr. Nageshwar Reddy and AIG Hospital for constantly progressing in the field of research and rapid adaptation of modern solutions to medical problems.

In a tweet after her address, she said, regular medical check-ups were the key for a healthy life. “#ColonCancer is detectable, treatable, preventable and beatable.

Attended #CareForColon Awareness initiative by @AIGHospitals earlier today.

Stay safe. Stay healthy,” she tweeted.

Kavitha also added that colon cancer differ from country to country and specially in India where the food habits were different. Hence it is significant that people stay fit, eat healthy and ensure regular health check-ups, she said, adding that colon cancer was curable and early detection was the key to combat it.