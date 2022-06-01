Hyderabad: Pregnant woman dies, husband injured in road crash near Moinabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman died on the spot and her husband was grievously injured when they were hit by a rashly driven car at Moinabad on the city outskirts on Wednesday.

The couple identified as Husna Begum (21), who was four-month pregnant, and her husband Mohd.Saif, residents of Prakash Nagar in Begumpet were proceeding on a bike towards Chevella. According to the police, around 11 am, when the couple reached near MAK College in Moinabad, on Husna Begum’s request Saif reportedly stopped the bike on the roadside and they were drinking water.

It was then, a car which allegedly was being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit the couple from behind.

“The couple fell on the road and suffered grievous bleeding injuries. While Husna died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries, her husband who suffered injuries was shifted to the hospital for treatment,” police said adding that he is out of danger.

The car driver fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle on the road.

The Moinabad police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.

The footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being examined to identify and nab the absconding driver.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .