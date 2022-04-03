Hyderabad: Pub raided for allowing party beyond stipulated time

Published: Updated On - 10:17 AM, Sun - 3 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police raided a pub at Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Sunday and caught several persons who were found partying at the premises.

Acting on a tip off about a party being organized violating the stipulated timings at the pub, the police conducted the raid. Over a hundred men and women were present and were detained. All of them were shifted to Banjara Hills police station.

A case is registered at the Banjara Hills police station.

The police seized some articles also from the place.

More details awaited.

