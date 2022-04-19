Hyderabad: PV Sindhu unveils T-shirt for Whitathon Run 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Badminton star P V Sindhu during the Tee shirt unveiling ceremony of whiteathon run being organised by LVPEI to spread awareness on raise awareness and funds for children with retinoblastoma (eye cancer).

Hyderabad: Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Tuesday unveiled the T-shirt for Whitathon run being organised by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on May 8 at Necklace Road to raise awareness and funds for children with retinoblastoma or eye cancer.

Sindhu, who donated Rs 1 lakh for the cause, thanked LVPEI for making her a part of efforts to save children below three years from eye cancer, which is curable if detected at an early stage, and said, “Such sporting events go a long way in spreading awareness. I urge people to take part in the special run and spread awareness on eye cancer”.

A special message from cricketer VVS Laxman, a long time supporter of Whitathon, was read out. Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder and Chair Board of Trustees, LVPEI, Dr Swathi Kaliki, Ocular Oncologist and Head, Operation Eyesight Universal Institute for Eye Cancer, LVPEI and others were present.

The Whitathon run has three categories including 3K fun run, 5K and 10km (timed runs). To register: https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/_Whitathon_Hyderabad_2022

