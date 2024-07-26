MS Subbulakshmi Memorial Concert in Hyderabad on July 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: This year’s MS Subbulakshmi Memorial Concert by Kalasagaram will be headlined by ‘Kalaratna’ PVS Seshaiah Sastry. The event is scheduled to be held on July 27 at Meenakshi Sundaram Hall at Shrinath Bhavan in Secunderabad.

The concert sponsored by the former general secretary of Kalasagaram Late V Rajagopal will commence at 6 pm and be followed by a reception. Along with Seshaiah Sastry, other esteemed artists will be participating in the recital.

While Layak Ahmed and Amrutha Gopal will be providing vocal support, R Dinakar, Kalluri Srinivas, and SA Phani Bhushan will play violin, mridangam, and ghatam. Entry for the event is free of cost.