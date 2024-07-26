Hyderabad: Woman alleges misbehaviour at her house in Sultan Shahi

The complainant said that the incident occurred in the afternoon when she was drying clothes outside the house, and the suspect who came on a motorcycle misbehaved and made sexual advances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:22 PM

The complainant said that the incident occurred in the afternoon when she was drying clothes outside the house, and the suspect who came on a motorcycle misbehaved and made sexual advances.

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman approached the Moghalpura police alleging that an unidentified man misbehaved with her at her house in Sultan Shahi on Thursday.

The complainant said that the incident occurred in the afternoon when she was drying clothes outside the house, and the suspect who came on a motorcycle misbehaved and made sexual advances.

The suspect escaped from the spot when she raised an alarm and the neighbours came out. She said her daughter too was a victim of a similar misbehaviour recently and they doubt the suspect could be the same in both incidents.

Based on a complaint, the Moghalpura police booked a case and took up investigation.

Sub-Registrar booked for cheating

A case was booked against a Sub-Registrar for allegedly registering and selling a land with forged documents in Bachupally.

Police said Mahender, Sub-Registrar of Quthbullapur, along with some private persons had cheated K. Sudhakar Reddy by registering a land near Vasavi Enclave in Bachupally using forged link documents.

Based on Sudhakar Reddy’s complaint, the Bachupally police booked a case of cheating and forgery and took up investigation.