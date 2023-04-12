Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Quiz Competition Held For Class 12 Students

Hyderabad: Quiz competition held for Class 12 students

Institute of Hotel Management Shri Shakti conducted ‘InQuiztive’, a general knowledge quiz for Class 12th standard appearing students

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 12 April 23
Hyderabad: Quiz competition held for Class 12 students
Institute of Hotel Management Shri Shakti conducted ‘InQuiztive’, a general knowledge quiz for Class 12th standard appearing students

Hyderabad: To encourage youth to take up hotel management as a career option, Institute of Hotel Management Shri Shakti here on Wednesday conducted ‘InQuiztive’, a general knowledge quiz for Class 12th standard appearing students. Reema Desle who was adjudged as the winner won a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, while Ramineni Akshith won Rs.50,000.

Quiz master Pranith Vontela, Chairman DV Manohar, Executive Director Satya Pinjala, Lemon Tree Hotels Regional Manager – South Arun Kumar Gupta, Marriotts Hyderabad Human Resource Multi Property Director Kiran Preet Kaur, and Red Fox Hotel Hyderabad General Manager Jhillik among others took part in the event.

 

Related News

Latest News