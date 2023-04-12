Hyderabad: Quiz competition held for Class 12 students

Institute of Hotel Management Shri Shakti conducted ‘InQuiztive’, a general knowledge quiz for Class 12th standard appearing students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: To encourage youth to take up hotel management as a career option, Institute of Hotel Management Shri Shakti here on Wednesday conducted ‘InQuiztive’, a general knowledge quiz for Class 12th standard appearing students. Reema Desle who was adjudged as the winner won a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, while Ramineni Akshith won Rs.50,000.

Quiz master Pranith Vontela, Chairman DV Manohar, Executive Director Satya Pinjala, Lemon Tree Hotels Regional Manager – South Arun Kumar Gupta, Marriotts Hyderabad Human Resource Multi Property Director Kiran Preet Kaur, and Red Fox Hotel Hyderabad General Manager Jhillik among others took part in the event.