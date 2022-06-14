Hyderabad Railway Station gets first Parcel Scanner of SCR

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its kind initiative over Indian Railways, Parcel Scanners have been commissioned at Hyderabad Station to strengthen security of parcels transported by the railways.

To ensure utmost security of rail transportation and to provide safe and secure rail travel, South Central Railway has introduced scanning facility of parcel consignments offered for transportation through rail. The first scanner has been installed at Hyderabad Station Parcel Office.

Parcel consignments are generally transported either through the dedicated Parcel Vans or Luggage Rooms located adjacent to Guard’s Brake van of passenger train services.

The scanners have been commissioned under the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) of Indian Railways. All the packages booked for transportation from the station have to be compulsorily scanned for ensuring safety of both the consignment and also the passengers.

Once scanning is complete, stickers/stamps will be affixed as a mark of scanning and a nominal fee is collected at the rate of Rs.10 per package for the parcels booked in non-leased parcel vans and Rs.5 per package for parcels in leased vans, a press release said.

SCR General Manager (incharge), Arun Kumar Jain, said the feasibility of extending this type of security measures to other major parcel offices will be looked into in the coming days.