Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have asked motorists to avoid using the Old Kurnool road i.e. the Aramgarh – RGI Airport Road to reach the airport as there was heavy water logging due to the rains.

The police advised the motorists to use the Outer Ring Road to travel to the RGI Airport and beyond.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .