Hyderabad Rains: Falaknuma Bridge closed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have closed the Falaknuma Bridge for traffic after a portion of the road caved in due to the rains on Saturday evening.

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes to reach Chandrayangutta from Falaknuma or vice versa. The police advised the motorists to take the Shahalibanda, Lal Darwaza, Chatrinaka, Kandikal Gate flyover and Phool Bagh route to reach Chandrayangutta from Charminar and vice versa.

Meanwhile, the Chandrayangutta to Hashamabad road is heavily inundated and the motorists have been advised to avoid using the stretch.

