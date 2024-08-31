Hyderabad Rains: Flood waters start to reach twin reservoirs Himayat Sagar, Osmansagar

The HMWSSB Managing Director, Ashok Reddy advised the officials to be alert towards the Musi River catchment areas in the wake of forecast of more rains.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 09:05 PM

File photo of Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: With incessant rains continuing to lash the city and suburbs , flood water has started to reach the twin reservoirs of the city – Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Ashok Reddy advised the officials to be alert towards the Musi River catchment areas in the wake of forecast of more rains.

Gandipet receives rain water from catchment areas like Chevella, Vikarabad, Shankarapally, Mumanpally, Dobipet areas through Musi river while rain water from Chevella, Andapur, Kotwal Pet, Narkuda, Tandoor, Moinabad and other areas reaches Himayat Sagar through Esi river.

Ashok Reddy instructed Emergency Response Teams (ERT) and SPT vehicles working at the field level to be vigilant and identify manholes where sewage overflows frequently and take up remedial measures.

Special measures should be taken to prevent supply of contaminated water and care should be taken to ensure adequate amount of chlorine in drinking water.