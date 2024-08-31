Hyderabad: Holiday declared for primary, secondary schools on Sept 2 due to rains

As a precautionary measure keeping in view the safety of children, the holiday is declared for these schools functioning under all managements i.e., Government/ Aided/Private in Hyderabad district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 09:05 PM

Photo Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Due to forecast of heavy rains and subsequent red alert in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all the Primary and Secondary Schools on September 2.

