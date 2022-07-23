| Hyderabad Rains More Gates Of Osman Sagar Opened Hussain Sagar On The Brim

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 AM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: With the city and surrounding areas receiving rains on Friday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened two more gates of the Osman Sagar upto three feet.

Presently four gates of the reservoir are open upto three feet.

The water level at the reservoir was recorded at 1,786.65 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet and 2,000 cusecs was the recorded outflow. The outflow was 1, 248 cusecs.

Meanwhile, at Himayat Sagar, the water level was recorded at 1,760.65 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet and 500 cusecs was the recorded inflow, the outflow is 686 cusecs. Two gates of the reservoir are kept open.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials are also monitoring the Hussain Sagar as the water level has crossed the FTL.

The water level in the Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.43 m against the FTL of 513.41 m. The maximum water level of the lake is 514.75 m.

