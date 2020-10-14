Hyderabad rains: Two gates of Himayatsagar lifted due to heavy inflows

Hyderabad: Two Himayatsagar reservoir gates were lifted around midnight following inflows due to heavy rains that lashed the State in the last two days.
As per information the water level in the reservoir reached the Full Tank Level of 1,763.5 feet. As a practice the authorities had sounded a siren before opening the gates.
Earlier the Hyderabad and Rangareddy district administrations, along with GHMC and police, asked the people living in the low lying areas along the Musi River to vacate their houses.
