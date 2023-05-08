Hyderabad: Rampagers FC crowned football champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Riding on goals from Siras and Fazeel, Rampagers FC defeated VVN FC 2-0 to clinch the trophy at the Ashish Memorial seven-a-side invitation cash prize football tournament, organised by Shastry Soccer Club, at the Trimulgherry Football Ground, on Sunday.

The winners took home a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while runners-up VVN FC were richer by Rs 15,000.

Earlier in the semifinals, VVN FC defeated Blue Blaze 2-0 while Rampagers FC downed Deccan Sporting FC 1-0. The tournament saw 20 teams compete for the top honours. Later, G P Palguna, secretary of the Telangana Football Association, and Raymond Hardwood, presented the trophies to the winners.