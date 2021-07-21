Hyderabad receives 70pc excess rainfall

As of July 20, Hyderabad received 359.5 mm average rainfall during this monsoon season, whereas the normal rain expected till now was 210.9 mm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad enjoyed a cloudy and breezy Tuesday, as it hardly rained throughout the day after overnight rains on Monday. The maximum temperature of the city was 29 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 22.1 degrees Celsius.

A light shower of 3.8 mm was recorded at Manikonda, Gandipet. As per the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the city will witness light to moderate thundershowers at isolated places during the next three days. The maximum temperatures in the city were expected to be in the range of 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperatures could be between 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

As of July 20, Hyderabad received 359.5 mm average rainfall during this monsoon season, whereas the normal rain expected till now was 210.9 mm. As per the officials, Hyderabad recorded at least 70.5 per cent excess rainfall compared to the rainfall estimated for the period. As per data from IMD, so far in July, Hyderabad has recorded a rainfall of 285.2 mm, which is one of the highest in the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the officials at IMD have issued a four-day heavy rain warning in the State, starting Wednesday.

According to them, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in many districts, including Adilabad, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Siddipet, Asifabad, Mancherial and Peddapalli. Thunderstorms will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). There can be moderate flooding or inundation in low lying areas as well.

