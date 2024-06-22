Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Relative Kills Man In Front Of Family Members Over Argument In Old City

Hyderabad: Relative kills man in front of family members over argument in old city

Man picks up quarrel and stabs his relative to death in old city of Hyderabad

By Asif Yar Khan
Published Date - 22 June 2024, 06:28 AM
Hyderabad: Relative kills man in front of family members over argument in old city
Representational Image

Hyderabad:  A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death  by his relative at his house in Falaknuma on Friday late night.
The victim Zaker Hussain of Nawab Sahab Kunta in Falaknuma was at his house when a relative came home and picked up an argument with him over some issue.
Following the quarrel, Zakir Hussain was attacked brutally with a knife leading to his death on the spot. The other family members of the victim were present in the house at the time of the incident.
On information the Falaknuma police reached the spot and started investigation. More details awaited.

Related News

Latest News