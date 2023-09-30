Hyderabad: Retired civil servants heap praise on BR Ambedkar Secretariat

09:28 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: A host of retired All India Service officers who along with their families visited the BR Ambedkar Secretariat at the invitation of Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, heaped praise on its design and grandeur. They had a glimpse of the chambers of the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and the state officials.

The Chief Secretary, who organised a tea party on the occasion, explained how the Secretariat building came up in a very short span of time in an amazing way with all its special features. A coffee table book prepared on the development and welfare programs was also presented.

A large number of retired officers who served right from 1970 to recent times took part in the pogramme. Retired IAS officers AK Kutty, Sujatha Rao, VP Jauhari, PC Parekh, KV Rao, Rajeev Sharma, SK Joshi, Jai Bharat Reddy, Rastogi, Minni Mathews, AK Goyal, Dinakar Babu, G Sudhir, TS Apparao, G Nagi Reddy and Raymond Peter were among the dignitaries.

After taking a group photo in front of the Secretariat, the retired officers also visited the newly constructed temple, mosque and church on the Secretariat premises. They were all praise for the State government for the wonderful construction and also appreciated the way the various welfare programmes were being implemented by the State government.

The Chief Secretary gave a powerpoint presentation on the highlights of the nine-year rule of Chandrashekhar Rao. Implementation of the development programmes and welfare measures were presented in the form of a video by the special commissioner K Ashok Reddy, Department of Information and Public Relations

Senior IAS, IPS, IFS officers of the state government, special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of various departments participated in this programme.