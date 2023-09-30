KCR will be first hat-trick CM in south India: KTR

04:48 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will become the first hat-trick Chief Minister in south India, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who entered politics with inspiration from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the late NT Rama Rao (NTR), would achieve the feat of becoming a hat-trick CM, which NTR could not achieve, he said.

Rama Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, launched development works worth Rs.1,390 crore in Khammam and Palair Assembly constituencies here on Saturday.

He unveiled an NTR statue and inaugurated the NTR Municipal Park at Lakaram Tank Bund, underground drain, storm water drains and 10 Municipal Parks developed with Rs.106 crore as part of Gollapadu channel modernisation, a football turf court at SBIT and a vegetable and meat market at VDOs Colony in Khammam.

He also laid the foundation stone for Lakaram underground drainage and storm water drain along with underground drainage and sewerage treatment plant, CC retaining wall on either side of Munneru stream to be built with Rs 690 crore and cable-stayed bridge to be built with Rs 180 crore across Munneru as part of Munneru River Front Project.

Rama Rao also laid the foundation stone for development works to be taken up with Rs.100 crore Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) funds and Rs 20 LRS grants. He released a coffee table book brought by Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Khammam development.

Addressing a ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’, he said Khammam had achieved tremendous growth in the last nine years. By spending Rs.2300 crore as many as 50,000 new tap connections were given to households, he said while asking Ajay Kumar and district Collector VP Gautham to make plans to make KMC to be the first corporation in the State to supply round the clock drinking water to households.

In the past, there were 400 km of roads in Khammam constituency, now 1,115 km long roads were laid in the municipal corporation, Raghunathapally mandals and surroundings. The Chief Minister established a Government Medical College and sanctioned a JNTU Engineering College, he said.

Rama Rao said Congress was a sinking ship and its leaders, who were not sure of getting party tickets to contest in the polls, were trying to deceive the public with impracticable guarantee cards. The public should remember that Congress in its six decades of rule failed to deliver what it promised to them, he noted.

Congress was trying to dump huge amounts of money in Telangana to influence voters. Voters should think wisely, support BRS in the upcoming elections to make Chandrashekhar Rao a hat-trick Chief Minister and Ajay Kumar a hat-trick MLA, he appealed to the voters.