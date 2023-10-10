Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy gheraoed by Congress workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy faced quite an embarrassing situation on Tuesday when he was gheraoed by his own party workers, who were supporters of former Minister and Nagarkurnool ticket aspirant Nagam Janardhan Reddy, demanding a ticket for their leader.

The TPCC president had participated in a few meetings at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday and was coming out of one meeting when supporters of Janardhan Reddy tried to stop him and raised slogans demanding a ticket for their leader.

Janardhan Reddy has been seeking a ticket to contest from the Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency. However the party leadership appeared to have different plans and has reportedly not given him any assurance so far, following which his supporters became restless and raised slogans against the party leadership in front of the TPCC president at Gandhi Bhavan.