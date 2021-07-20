Hyderabad: Rising water levels in Himayat Sagar; cops on alert

Officials are advising the residents in the vicinity of the tank to be alert and not to venture into the Musi River water force areas.

By | Published: 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy inflow into the Himayat Sagar, the police are on alert with local patrol mobile vehicles moving in the low-lying areas and warning people.

Officials are advising the residents in the vicinity of the tank to be alert and not to venture into the Musi River water force areas.

Apart from this, a special police picket has been set up at Himayat Sagar to prevent crowds from coming to the water body to have a look at the water levels.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .