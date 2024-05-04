Hyderabad roasts at 45 degrees Celsius, Chandanagar and Quthbullapur record highest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 07:01 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The relentless surge in temperatures continued in Hyderabad with the mercury on Saturday nearing the 45 degrees Celsius mark.

Areas like Chandanagar and Quthbullapur reported the highest maximum temperature at a scorching 44.5 degrees Celsius. Adding to the discomfort was a surge in humidity levels, making the atmosphere feel even hotter than usual.

The India Meteorological Department’s data revealed a relative humidity of 66 per cent in the morning, exacerbating the heat’s impact and making it almost unbearable for residents.

In the surrounding districts, the situation was equally severe. Jaina and Allipur in Jagtial district and Veenavanka in Karimnagar recorded temperatures, peaking at a blistering 46.8 degrees Celsius.

Forecasting no respite, the Telangana State Development Planning Society predicted temperatures to linger between 41 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius for Sunday.

Additionally, regions including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are expected to experience sweltering conditions.