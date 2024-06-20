Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered in Asifnagar by unknown assailants

Aleem, against whom a history sheet is maintained at Habeebnagar police station, was sitting and consuming alcohol near a liquor shop at Mallepally when unidentified persons stabbed him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 10:03 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was murdered at Asifnagar by unknown persons on Wednesday night.

Aleem, against whom a history sheet is maintained at Habeebnagar police station, was sitting and consuming alcohol near a liquor shop at Mallepally when unidentified persons stabbed him.

“There was a brawl between Aleem and another person during which he was stabbed in the stomach with a sharp object. He collapsed and died on the spot,” said an official of Asifnagar police station. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary and a case was registered.

Panic gripped the area following the murder with shopkeepers downing their shutters and people rushing to their homes. The victim was murdered on a public road raising questions over the ability of the local police officers and beat constables.