Hyderabad: Rs 560 crore to develop new OGH building

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to expedite the long pending proposal to construct a new block within the Osmania Genera Hospital (OGH) campus, the Telangana government is expected to incur expenditure of Rs. 560 crore to restore the nearly century-old OGH heritage structure and for construction of a new health block.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi made it clear that the hospital’s heritage building would not be demolished but restored. A new building would also be constructed while not obstructing the view of the heritage building, Owaisi on social media platform Twitter, said.

Earlier on Monday, a group of senior ministers including Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Health Minister, T Harish Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Asaduddin Owaisi and MIM floor leader in Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi and senior health officials had held a detailed meeting with a group of chief engineers to finalise plans to start the construction activity at OGH.

In the meeting, Harish Rao had directed the committee of chief engineers to submit a detailed report on the construction of the new building at the earliest. He made it clear that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen to revive OGH and on his direction, the group of Ministers along with MIM were meeting with chief engineers.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter said “Attended a meeting with AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ministers regarding restoration and expansion of Osmania Hospital. AIMIM has been demanding its modernisation to ensure essential healthcare for Hyderabadis”.

A committee of chief engineers will be submitting a report on the hospital’s expansion and upgradation. The hospital’s heritage building will not be demolished but restored and a new building will also be constructed while not obstructing the view of the heritage building. The cost of restoration and construction of the new building will be approximately Rs 560 crore and a proposal will be presented to Chief Minister and then to the cabinet. A report will also be submitted to High Court as a PIL is pending regarding the heritage structure, Owaisi mentioned in his tweet.

Recently, during his a visit to OGH, Harish Rao said the State government was actively considering the proposals to start construction works for a new building at OGH at the earliest disturbing the integrity of the heritage structure.

