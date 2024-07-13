Hyderabad: ‘Run/Ride for SMA’ second edition campaigning on August 4

Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness about Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), will be hosting the 2nd Edition of the 'Run/Ride for SMA' on August 4 at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Seen Mr. Satish Pramatha, Dr Ramesh Konanki, Dr. Tella Sunitha, Ms. Srilakshmi Nalam(Co Founder, SMA Foundation) and NV Rama Rao launching Run for SMA Poster (from R to L)

Hyderabad: SMA is a rare and devastating genetic disease that affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement. The event aims to raise awareness about this rare condition and support affected individuals and their families.

According to Dr. Ramesh Konanki, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist at Rainbow Hospital, “For every 2 and half hours, one SMA-positive baby is born in India. One SMA carrier is there in 35 to 38 persons, making it a very rare disease.”

Emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, Dr. Tella Sunitha, HOD of Clinical Genetics and Fetal Medicine Specialist at the Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases, said, “It is crucial for couples to undergo SMA carrier tests before marriage to prevent the occurrence of this debilitating disease.”

Srilakshmi Nalam, Co-Founder, Trustee, and Director of Patient Advocacy at Cure SMA Foundation of India, said, “Our NGO is dedicated to providing Family Counselling, Genetic Counselling, SMA Clinics, and Awareness activities to help patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.”

The 2nd Edition of the “Run/Ride for SMA” promises to be an impactful event, bringing together the community to support individuals and families affected by this rare disease. For more information and details, visit the website curesmaindia.org.