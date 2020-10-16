Hyderabad Runners to organise talk by organ donors and recipients

‘Beyond the Track’, which is held every Saturday, will feature accomplished marathoners Varun Malhotra and Shibani Gulati, who are organ donors, recipients and also siblings

Hyderabad: The weekly talk of Hyderabad Runners ‘Beyond the Track’, which is held every Saturday, will feature accomplished marathoners Varun Malhotra and Shibani Gulati, who are organ donors, recipients and also siblings.

Varun has donated his kidney while his sister Shibani is a kidney recipient and yet both have continued to purse their passion for running and staying fit. In the talk, Shibani will share her experiences during her ten-year long journey from being a kidney transplant survivor to run marathons and her brother Varun who chose a path of health and fitness after donating his organs.

The talk is also aimed at spreading awareness and breaking the myths surrounding organ donation and running through their powerful story. The virtual talk is available from 7.30 pm on Saturday at https://www.facebook.com/HyderabadRunners/live

