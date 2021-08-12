Hyderabad Sailing Week to begin from August 13

The event will see the largest congregation of sailors in the country

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:55 pm 6:01 pm

Hyderabad: The 35th edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be held here from August 13 to August 19 at Hussain Sagar lake.

The sailing week will see the largest congregation of sailors in the country with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan formally inaugurating at at Secunderabad Sailing Annexe on Friday.

The event will witness races in three categories –. Laser Standard, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7 class. While addressing the media, Major General JS Sidana, Vice Commodore, EME Sailing Association said the event is being conducted as Asian Games trials for Laser Class and has been accredited as a YAI Ranking event.

“This implies that the ranking of a sailor at the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be counted and considered towards overall National Ranking and subsequent selection for participation at Asian Games,’’ he said.

Formed in 1964, the EME Sailing Association has produced a number of outstanding sailors and officials both at the National and International levels.

The closing ceremony of the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be conducted on Aug 19 and will be presided over by Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff.