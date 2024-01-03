Hyderabad: Samahaara Theatre Group celebrates 20th anniversary

The performances will showcase the depth and diversity of Telugu playwrights, providing a unique experience for theatre enthusiasts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: Samahaara Theatre Group has announced its 20th-anniversary celebrations which will be marked by a series of events, including play performances, theatre festivals, seminars, workshops, and more throughout the year.

To kick start this year-long celebration, Samahaara presented a line-up of six Telugu plays for January. The performances will showcase the depth and diversity of Telugu playwrights, providing a unique experience for theatre enthusiasts.

Gollapudi Maruti Rao’s ‘Kallu’ followed by Gandavaram Subbirami Reddy’s ‘Aagandi Nenu Vastunnanu’ will be performed at the Samahaara Studio, Banjara Hills on Saturday and Sunday.

Madabhushi Divakar Babu’s ‘Putukku zara zara dubbukku mey’ followed by ‘Kundeti Kommu’ will be performed at Lamakaan on January 13 and the plays Thotapalli Madhu’s ‘Pelli sandadi’ followed by Tanikella Bharani’s ‘Gardabhandam’ will be performed at Lamakaan on January 14.