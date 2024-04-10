Samahaara Theatre Group announces summer workshops for all age groups

Rathna Shekar Reddy, Founder President & Artistic Director of Samahaara Theatre Group said, "whether you're a beginner or an experienced actor, there's something for everyone in our workshops."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: Samahaara Theatre Group has announced its upcoming summer theatre workshops, catering to individuals of all ages and interests. From a budding actor looking to hone skills or someone simply seeking a fun and enriching experience, the workshops are designed to provide an immersive and enjoyable learning environment, a press release said.

For children and teenagers eager to explore the world of acting, the workshops offer a blend of creativity and education with participants learning fundamental acting techniques, improvisation, character development, and stage presence while engaging in a variety of fun-filled activities.

For adults who aspire to pursue a career in acting and films, the workshops provide a comprehensive training program aimed at honing their craft and preparing them for the industry, Samahaara said.

Rathna Shekar Reddy, Founder President & Artistic Director of Samahaara Theatre Group said, “whether you’re a beginner or an experienced actor, there’s something for everyone in our workshops.”

Registration for the summer theatre workshops is open, with sessions beginning in April. Spaces are limited, so interested individuals were encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. For more information and to register, visit www.workshops.samahaara.org or contact 8341120303.