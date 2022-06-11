Hyderabad saw 10 heat wave days in April this year

Published: Updated On - 05:29 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: In April 2022, a blistering heat wave swept through Hyderabad with the mercury hovering above normal levels.

Greenpeace India, when comparing the weather data of April 2022 and April 2021, revealed in its report that the city experienced 10 heat wave days in April alone this year. While in 2021, Hyderabadis experienced only one heat wave condition in the month of April.

The global non-profit environment group released data that shows how the 10 state capitals in India have witnessed adverse temperature conditions in April 2022.

According to the report, Hyderabad recorded a temperature of above 40 degree Celsius for ten days in April this year. Usually, the summer temperatures peak typically occurs towards the end of April and May. But, Hyderabad witnessed the peak early in April itself.

“In the month of April 2022, Hyderabad recorded a temperature above 40 degree Celsius from April 18. The maximum temperature recorded was 42 degree Celsius on April 22. The city experienced these temperatures for 10 days,” the report stated.

According to IMD, North, West, and Central India faced the hottest weather in 122 years.

The global non-environment group has analysed data acquired from Accuweather to study the average increase in temperatures over the month of April in 10 capital cities of India. It said that cities located in the plains and hilly regions have shown a drastic increase in the intensity of heatwaves, while coastal cities have fared relatively better.

The article by Greenpeace India stated that the number of hottest days in a year in India has increased from 40 in the 1950s to 100 in the 2020s.

This temperature rise is said to be largely due to increased greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, partially offset by forcing due to anthropogenic aerosols and changes in land use. These heat waves are yet another reminder of how climate change and global warming affect our lives.

