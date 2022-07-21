Hyderabad: Scaleup programme for early-stage research connected startups launched

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), Hyderabad S&T Cluster, and T-Incubators & Accelerators Consortium have launched the Mission 10X – SIGs, a three-month joint scaleup programme for early-stage research connected startups.

The programme offered to startups coming out of research incubators and accelerators will facilitate market strategy, corporate market reviews, customer connections and funding opportunities. It will support the startup ecosystem by working with research connected startups from several incubators and accelerators within Telangana and outside.

Shortlisted startups will go through three months of mentoring to review their product strategy, overall go-to-market approach and corporate pitch readiness and refine these elements to address present business climate and constraints. The programme also offers Rs.10 lakh fund support for the selected startups.

“The challenge that most research startups face is in identifying those scalable market opportunities for their solution. This programme addresses these challenges through a collective state-wide effort,” said Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, RICH.

Startups can apply through the link here: https://rich.telangana.gov.in/Mission-10X-SIGs.html.