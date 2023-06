Hyderabad Scientists Conserving Bats | The Bat Family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Bats are some of the most misunderstood mammals on the planet Earth. Some say they are blind and others believe that they bring bad luck. And while there is so much misinformation around this species, a family of scientists based in Hyderabad is doing everything they can to battle it. Let’s look into details.

Watch: