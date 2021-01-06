Hyderabad: Security guard gets 20-years RI for sexually assaulting minor

The court found the security guard guilty under relevant sections of POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to undergo 20 years RI

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old security guard of a private school to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in October 2017.

The court found the security guard guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to undergo 20 years RI. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the girl, studying third standard, was repeatedly assaulted sexually by the accused on the school premises during October 2017 and he had threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother, who later filed a complaint with police and the accused was subsequently arrested.

